Finnlines Orders First Two-Stroke Propulsion Package

MAN Energy Solutions has won the order to supply six MAN B&W 9S50ME-C9.6 Tier II-compliant main engines for three 238-meter-long RoRo vessels intended for operation in the Baltic Sea for Fnnlines, part of the Grimaldi Group.

MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke licensee – Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. – will build the engines in Korea, while Nanjing Jinling shipyard in China will construct the vessels. Delivery of the first vessels is expected from 2021.

The MAN B&W ME-C engines – as part of the hybrid propulsion set-up – will enable a 100 percent increase in efficiency when measured in terms of consumption/ton of freight transported, compared to existing vessels, MAN said, in a press release.

The new order follows that made by Grimaldi in 2019 for nine very similar vessels with the same scope of supply, and adds to recent orders MAN Energy Solutions has won in the competitive Baltic market.

The new ships will be among the first examples of a new series of hybrid vessels. These will use fuel-oil during navigation and lithium mega-batteries in harbor, thus guaranteeing zero emissions in port.

The batteries will be recharged during navigation through shaft generators adding the peak-shaving system. The newbuilds will also feature ice-class classification, 1A Super.