When Princess Ships Could Start Sailing Again

Princess Cruises has announced an extension of its pause of service through June, also making changes to the Alaska season. The new Enchanted Princess is also delayed.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Princess ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Caribbean Princess
Date: July 4, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Roatán, Belize and Cozumel
Coral Princess
Date: September 23, 2020
Homeport: Vancouver to Los Angeles
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Astoria
Crown Princess
Date: July 4, 2020
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kristiansand, Copenhagen, Skagen and Oslo
Diamond Princess
Date: August 15, 2020
Homeport: Yokohama
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Wakayama, Kumano, Kochi, Busan, Nagasaki and Kagoshima
Emerald Princess
Date: July 5, 2020
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm/Dawes Glacier, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria
Enchanted Princess
Date: August 1, 2020
Homeport: Civitavecchia to Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Kotor, Chania and Mykonos
Golden Princess
Date: August 22, 2020
Homeport: Los Angeles to Yokohama
Length: 20 nights
Itinerary: Vancouver, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, Seward and Kushiro
Grand Princess
Date: September 22, 2020
Homeport: Vancouver
Length: 15 nights
Itinerary: Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Lahaina
Island Princess
Date: July 9, 2020
Homeport: Southampton to Copenhagen
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Kristiansand, Haugesund, Alesund, Lerwick, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Holyhead and Falmouth
Majestic Princess
Date: July 4, 2020
Homeport: Keelung
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Yatsushiro and Hakata
Pacific Princess
Date: September 16, 2020
Homeport: Vancouver to Honolulu
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Lahaina, Nawiliwili and Hilo
Regal Princess
Date: July 3, 2020
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Guernsey, Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Greenock, Invergordon, South Queensferry and Le Havre
Royal Princess
Date: September 26, 2020
Homeport: Vancouver to Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Victoria, Astoria, San Francisco and Santa Barbara
Ruby Princess
Date: July 5, 2020
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan and Victoria
Sapphire Princess
Date: July 7, 2020
Homeport: Sydney to Fremantle
Length: 17 nights
Itinerary: Sydney, Brisbane, Yorkeys Knob, Alotau, Darwin, Kuri Bay and Broome
Sea Princess
Date: August 27, 2020
Homeport: Sydney to Fremantle
Length: 17 nights
Itinerary: Brisbane, Cairns, Alotau, Darwin, Broome and Geraldton
Sky Princess
Date: July 11, 2020
Homeport: Copenhagen
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Copenhagen, Oslo, Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn
Star Princess
Date: September 20, 2020
Homeport: San Francisco
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Astoria, Seattle, Vancouver and Victoria
Sun Princess
Date: September 5, 2020
Homeport: Sydney to Honolulu
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland and Pago Pago