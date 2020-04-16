When Princess Ships Could Start Sailing Again

Princess Cruises has announced an extension of its pause of service through June, also making changes to the Alaska season. The new Enchanted Princess is also delayed.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Princess ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Caribbean Princess

Date: July 4, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Roatán, Belize and Cozumel

Coral Princess

Date: September 23, 2020

Homeport: Vancouver to Los Angeles

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Astoria

Crown Princess

Date: July 4, 2020

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kristiansand, Copenhagen, Skagen and Oslo

Diamond Princess

Date: August 15, 2020

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Wakayama, Kumano, Kochi, Busan, Nagasaki and Kagoshima

Emerald Princess

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm/Dawes Glacier, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria

Enchanted Princess

Date: August 1, 2020

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Kotor, Chania and Mykonos

Golden Princess

Date: August 22, 2020

Homeport: Los Angeles to Yokohama

Length: 20 nights

Itinerary: Vancouver, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, Seward and Kushiro

Grand Princess

Date: September 22, 2020

Homeport: Vancouver

Length: 15 nights

Itinerary: Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Lahaina

Island Princess

Date: July 9, 2020

Homeport: Southampton to Copenhagen

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Kristiansand, Haugesund, Alesund, Lerwick, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Holyhead and Falmouth

Majestic Princess

Date: July 4, 2020

Homeport: Keelung

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Yatsushiro and Hakata

Pacific Princess

Date: September 16, 2020

Homeport: Vancouver to Honolulu

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Lahaina, Nawiliwili and Hilo

Regal Princess

Date: July 3, 2020

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Guernsey, Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Greenock, Invergordon, South Queensferry and Le Havre

Royal Princess

Date: September 26, 2020

Homeport: Vancouver to Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Victoria, Astoria, San Francisco and Santa Barbara

Ruby Princess

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan and Victoria

Sapphire Princess

Date: July 7, 2020

Homeport: Sydney to Fremantle

Length: 17 nights

Itinerary: Sydney, Brisbane, Yorkeys Knob, Alotau, Darwin, Kuri Bay and Broome

Sea Princess

Date: August 27, 2020

Homeport: Sydney to Fremantle

Length: 17 nights

Itinerary: Brisbane, Cairns, Alotau, Darwin, Broome and Geraldton

Sky Princess

Date: July 11, 2020

Homeport: Copenhagen

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Copenhagen, Oslo, Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn

Star Princess

Date: September 20, 2020

Homeport: San Francisco

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Astoria, Seattle, Vancouver and Victoria

Sun Princess

Date: September 5, 2020

Homeport: Sydney to Honolulu

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland and Pago Pago