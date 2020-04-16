Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches New ‘Virtual Cruising’ Program

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has launched a program of "Virtual Cruising" to bring the joys of small ship sailing and discovering the world to guests who are self-isolating in their homes, according to a press release.

The program launched over Easter weekend with a focus on Norway, including video footage showcasing the best of small ship cruising in some of the most stunning of the Norwegian fjords and a Sunday afternoon brain teaser.

The cruise line has also today launched a short story writing competition, with guests taking part to be in with a chance to win a five-night cruise for two in 2021.

Ben Williams, Head of Digital at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We know that so many of our guests are missing their time at sea, just as much as we are missing having them onboard.

“We may not be able to cruise across our wonderful world as we normally would, but we can bring many of the joys of cruising to our guests at home, and what better way to kick this off than with a celebration of our Norwegian Heritage?

“It has been a great opportunity for us to interact with our guests, and we have loved receiving comments and messages of support from all those who have enjoyed our virtual cruising journey so far.

“We are particularly looking forward to reading your short stories, and can’t wait to welcome the lucky winner on board with us next year!”

The Norwegian theme continues this week, with features including an onboard lecture from marine conservation charity ORCA, explorations of Olden and a celebration of the best of Bergen.

Guests are also being encouraged to share pictures of themselves enjoying their daily exercise every Wednesday as Fred. Olsen rolls out its daily ‘Walk a Mile with a Smile’, usually held each morning on each of the four ocean ships: Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch.

An online content hub – The Bridge – has also been created on the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines website, including recipe ideas, short workouts, videos and blog posts.

Fred. Olsen’s virtual program will continue next week with a focus on the Canary Islands, Madeira and the Azores, with a full itinerary to be posted across its social media channels at the start of the week.