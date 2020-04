Le Commandant Charcot, Ponant's innovative hybrid icebreaker, is on its way to Norway for final outfitting.

The 270-guest ship was met by three Boreal-class Ponant ships in the Strait of Gibraltar earlier this week for a photo opportunity.

With steel construction and other work complete in Romania at Fincantieri's VARD, the ship is now heading for a VARD facility in Norway for completion ahead of her 2021 debut for the Arctic season.