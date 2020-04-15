MAPEI Announces Enhanced Online Education Resources

MAPEI is offering online education experiences in an effort to reach industry customers, partners and associations.

These online tools are designed to provide our customers and partners with all the necessary resources to continue utilizing, specifying and installing MAPEI products, the company said

Topics include the CEU program, covering a variety of topics designed to support product knowledge, industry standards and guidelines.

The company said it has more than 30 AIA and IDCEC courses available. These presentations have been vetted and approved by the leading industry organizations. Approved attendees will qualify for and receive continuing education units.

Topics include:

Tile and Stone – gauged porcelain, exteriors, surface prep, etc.

Vinyl Flooring

Waterproofing

Decorative Toppings

Corrosion Protection

Paints and Coatings

Moisture Management

Sustainability

Webinars are a mix of live and recorded events, including partner events with the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Containing the latest industry information distilled into short informative sessions, these seminars and discussions are ultimately designed to reduce jobsite downtime and increase productivity.

Upcoming Events