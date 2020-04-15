MAPEI Announces Enhanced Online Education Resources

Mapei

MAPEI is offering online education experiences in an effort to reach industry customers, partners and associations.

These online tools are designed to provide our customers and partners with all the necessary resources to continue utilizing, specifying and installing MAPEI products, the company said

Topics include the CEU program, covering a variety of topics designed to support product knowledge, industry standards and guidelines.

The company said it has more than 30 AIA and IDCEC courses available. These presentations have been vetted and approved by the leading industry organizations. Approved attendees will qualify for and receive continuing education units.

Topics include:

  • Tile and Stone – gauged porcelain, exteriors, surface prep, etc.
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Waterproofing
  • Decorative Toppings
  • Corrosion Protection
  • Paints and Coatings
  • Moisture Management
  • Sustainability

Webinars are a mix of live and recorded events, including partner events with the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Containing the latest industry information distilled into short informative sessions, these seminars and discussions are ultimately designed to reduce jobsite downtime and increase productivity. 

Upcoming Events

  • Understanding Industry Standards, TCNA Handbook – April 21
  • Understanding Sustainability – May 6
  • Exterior Tile Installations — May 19
  • Protecting Concrete Surfaces — June 2
  • Poor Substrate Conditions/ Environmental Conditions and Best Practices — June 30
  • Gauged Porcelain Tile Systems — July 7

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

114 Ships | 236,902 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report