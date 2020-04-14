Seabourn Cancels More Cruises, Through June

Seabourn announced today that it will extend the voluntarily pause of global operations for its five cruise ships to voyages scheduled to depart through June 30, 2020, according to a press release.

The brand had previously announced a pause in its global ship operations from March 14 - May 14, 2020, effectively cancelling all voyages scheduled to operate during that timeframe. The decision is a proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global response to the COVID-19 situation, the company said.

Seabourn will be communicating changes for voyages scheduled to depart in the extension window with all booked guests and their travel advisors.

Seabourn guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125% refund on monies received in the form of a future cruise credit, which must be booked by Dec. 30, 2020 but can be applied toward any future cruise through December 31, 2021. For guests who do not opt to choose the 125% future cruise credit, a 100% refund of the monies paid to Seabourn will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.