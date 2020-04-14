Pullmantur Cruises Donates 13 Tons of Food

Pullmantur Cruises has donated some 13 tons of food and beverages to the Malaga City Council (Spain) and the Government of the Colón Province (Panama).

Pullmantur said in a prepared statement that the food, which included an assortment of cold meats and sausages, canned fish, olive oil, coffee and dairy products, has been distributed among different shelters, soup kitchens, homes and associations, benefiting an estimated 1,800 people.

Explained President and CEO of Pullmantur, Richard J. Vogel: “It is food - perfectly fit for consumption - that we had onboard the Sovereign and Monarch and that we wanted to donate to help families facing difficult situations right now.

“As a company it is always our duty to act in a responsible manner, taking people into account and adding value in one way or another. We will continue to look at possible opportunities to make new food donations."

The Monarch and Sovereign have been docked in the Port of Colón (Panama) and Malaga (Spain) since 13 and 20 March, respectively. The company expects to resume its cruise operations on May 30, 2020.