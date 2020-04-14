Krajniak Joins Crane Worldwide Logistics

Crane Worldwide Logistics announced that Maxine Krajniak had joined the senior management team as Vice President Cruise, Marine & Hospitality, to support the cruise industry, marine industry and hospitality industry in their recovery post-Coronavirus COVID-19.

Krajniak, based in Los Angeles, is a veteran in the logistics industry and well known for her credentials and experience managing global logistics support to the cruise line, hospitality and marine industry. She has over 30 years of experience in comprehensive account management, international sales, and global operations. She has focused her efforts on managing the complex logistics requirements of the major players in the industry.

Crane Worldwide Logistics said it can support clients with the conversion process supplying technical expertise in supply chain management in addition to remodeling through DAVACO, a Crane Company.

"We are delighted to welcome Maxine to Crane Worldwide. Her experience will be a tremendous asset to our clients and us," said Tim Zubradt, chief sales officer at Crane Worldwide. "Supporting industries through the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for the future is our core focus at this time."

"The cruise line industry will need solid logistics support to continue to thrive once we reach a turning point with the Coronavirus pandemic," added Keith Winters, CEO. "Our goal at Crane Worldwide Logistics is to support our clients at this challenging time but also provide support and guidance for the future. We welcome Maxine whole-heartedly to the Crane Family."