Industry Mourns Crystal Exec Toni Neumeister

Toni Neumeister, Crystal’s senior vice president of hotel operations, passed away late Saturday evening after an extended health battle.

Neumeister joined Crystal in 1996, according to the company, as a chef leading culinary teams on onboard and then ashore, eventually expanding his leadership to all of hotel operations.

"Many of you knew Toni well, as he embodied and exemplified the Crystal spirit of warmth and personal care since he joined our company in 1996, always with an easy smile and quick wit. I had the privilege to call Toni a close personal friend for many years and can also attest to his kindness, dedication, loyalty and sense of humor– traits that made him, both, a pleasure to work with and a tremendous asset to the Crystal team," said Tom Wolber, president and CEO, in a statement.

"His sense of innovation and impeccable standards made the Crystal Experience better for both our team and our guests, from the development of new culinary offerings and experiences to fine details that make our guests’ time with us especially memorable."

Neumeister was named to the post of senior vice president of hotel operations in 2017, responsible for all hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and land programs for Crystal’s expanding portfolio of travel experiences.

Neumeister’s more than 30 years of luxury travel experience included a career that began with Royal Viking Line. He worked for Cunard and prestigious hotels in Austria before joining Crystal in 1995. His experience was deeply rooted in the culinary arts, a passion that resulted in Crystal’s alliances with renowned chefs, including the company’s long-standing partnership with Nobuyaki Matsuhisa, and the creation of the highly-acclaimed Crystal Wine & Food Festival program.