Celestyal Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations Until June 29

Celestyal Cruises has extended the suspension of its sailings until June, 29 2020.

Currently, cruises will resume on this date with the four-night “Iconic Aegean” sailing round trip from Athens, the company said.

Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer for Celestyal Cruises, said: "We understand the inconvenience this will cause and apologize to our valued guests. However, as I’m sure they will understand, we have taken these necessary steps for the well-being of both our guests and our crew. During these challenging times, Celestyal Cruises will do all it can to support its guests, employees and partners, and we are confident of their mutual support. When the time is right, we look forward to welcoming guests back onboard.”

For all named and fully paid individual guests impacted by this temporary suspension, Celestyal Cruises is offering a future cruise credit valued at 120 percent of the original booking value. Guests will have until the end of December 2021 to redeem their future cruise credit against any of Celestyal Cruises’ itineraries in 2020, 2021 and 2022. For additional flexibility, guests that have not used their future cruise credit within the specified period, will automatically receive a refund equal to the original amount paid to Celestyal upon expiration of the future cruise credit voucher in December 2021, therefore allowing time to decide on rescheduling plans.

To reduce the inconvenience as much as possible, Celestyal will automatically send the future cruise credit voucher directly to guests or their travel professional, so there will be no need to call Celestyal’s Contact Center.