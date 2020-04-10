Coral Princess Leaves Miami

The Coral Princess has left PortMiami, as disembarkation efforts continued for guests on Thursday with five charter flights scheduled for departure; one domestic charter flight and four international charter flights to South America and Europe.

"Despite continued efforts through diplomatic channels, current travel restrictions by home countries will prevent homeward travel for 13 international guests, and local authorities will not authorize the use of local hotels," Princess said, in a statement. "These guests will join the Coral Princess crew members for a self-imposed 14-day quarantine to monitor symptoms and to reduce the possibility of transmission if they became symptomatic. Additional Princess Cruises crew members will be boarding today to aid the quarantine."

In a statement posted to social media, PortMiami said: "We want to thank our federal partners, Miami International Airport, & Opa Loca Airport for collaborating with the cruise line to ensure the safe & secure transport of passengers & crew members back to their home cities."