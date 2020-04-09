Costa Extends Cruise Pause Through May 30

Costa announced the further suspension of its cruises until May 30, 2020, according to a statement citing the COVID-19 situation.

"The continuation of containment measures such as closing ports and restrictions on the movement of people which do not actually allow (us) to operate, the company extends the suspension to the whole month of May," Costa said, in a statement.

Costa Crociere is taking steps to inform both travel agents and guests affected by the changes.

They will be guaranteed protection in accordance with the applicable legislation, which offers the greatest guarantee in this contingency situation, Costa stated.