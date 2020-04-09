Advertisement

AIDA Steps Up to Compensate Crew

AIDAnova

AIDA Cruises is stepping up to compensate crew members with the company's fleet out of service through May.

The company is sending as many crew as possible back home, using charter flights when necessary, while covering contracted salaries and adding two months of base salary pay, according to reports. 

For crew with expired contracts that are unable to go home, AIDA will keep them on as paid, working crew, according to a Crew Center report. Crew remaining onboard will work eight-hour days and receive one day per week off.

