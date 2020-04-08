Disney Cancels Wonder Sails Through June

Disney Cruise Line has called all cruises through April 28 as well as all Disney Wonder departures through the end of June.

"Additionally, the Canadian government has announced that it will not allow any ship with more than 500 passengers to dock at any Canadian port until July 1, at the earliest. Given that we have not been able to secure an alternate homeport, it is necessary for us to cancel sailings scheduled to embark and/or debark in Vancouver," the company said.

Guests currently booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date or a full refund. These Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney outlining details and next steps.

Disney Magic Europe Update:

Disney said it has not made any changes to its European itineraries, which are not scheduled to begin until mid-May.

"We continue to monitor global developments and follow the guidance of public health authorities, as well as officials in our ports of call. We will notify Guests of any necessary itinerary changes," the company said. "Guests currently booked on our European sailings through our July 25 departure can change their reservation up until the day before embarkation and receive a 100% cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date. The credit is non-refundable and standard prevailing rates will apply. Alternatively, Guests currently booked on our July 13, July 18 and July 25, 2020 European sailings may delay their final payment to 30 days prior to their sailing. Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly. Those who booked with Disney Cruise Line may call us at (866) 325-2112 or (407) 566-3510."