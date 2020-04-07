Princess Arranges Charter Flights for Coral Passengers; 90 Remain Aboard

Princess Cruises has continued disembarkation of the Coral Princess in Miami today.

The company said it arranged an additional nine domestic charter flights scheduled and guests requiring shoreside medical care have been disembarked and are being treated at local and regional hospitals.

Following today’s disembarkation efforts, approximately 90 international guests will remain onboard given current international travel restrictions.

Homeward travel arrangements will be made for these guests as soon as arrival clearance is obtained by each country, the company said.

The Coral Princess departed March 5 from San Antonio (Santiago) for a South America voyage which was scheduled to end in Buenos Aires on March 19.