Next Four Freds Event to Take Place in Lisbon in Oct. 2021

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has confirmed that it’s third fleet get together will be Four Fred.s in Lisbon in October 2021.

It comes after the Four Fred.s in Funchal event, which was due to take place on April 4was cancelled due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Three of Fred. Olsen’s four ocean ships – Boudicca, Black Watch and Braemar – were already scheduled to call into Lisbon, Portugal, on Oct. 22, and a fourth itinerary aboard Balmoral has been specially created to complete the line-up.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Of course, it is disappointing that our ‘Four Fred.s in Funchal’ event was unable to go ahead. But these fleet-wide get-togethers are years in the making, and none of us could have predicted the challenging situation we have all found ourselves in today.

“The safety of our guests and crew is always our number one priority, and last month we took the decision to take our ships out of action until the end of May – which included our scheduled ‘Four Fred.s in Funchal’ festivities.

“It is hugely exciting to be able to confirm a new date and destination for our fleet reunion so quickly, as I know so many of our guests were looking forward to being reunited with friends and crew members that they have met on their travels with us.

“All of us here at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines can’t wait to welcome back our many loyal guests when we come together again in Lisbon next October, and are looking forward to seeing some new faces, too.”