Windstar Extends Operations Pause

Windstar Cruises is extending its temporary and voluntary suspension of operations until May 21, 2020, according to a statement citing the impact of COVID-19.

Windstar will begin operating cruises again on its current schedule with departures beginning on or after May 22, 2020.

For those guests with canceled cruises due to this extension, Windstar is offering a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 125% of all monies paid to Windstar Cruises on the booking. Guests will have until December 31, 2021 to book and sail with their FCC. Guests may also request to exchange the FCC for a refund of 100% of monies paid to Windstar Cruises on the canceled booking. Guests have until December 31, 2021 to request the refund.

Andrew Todd, CEO, Windstar Cruises, said: "Due to the impact the pandemic has had on Italy where the Star Breeze is currently under renovation, we are cancelling our 2020 Alaska program. We anticipate the Star Breeze will leave the Fincantieri shipyard in late July. The ship will spend its summer sailing in the Mediterranean before heading to Australia in the fall."