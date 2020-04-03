Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced an update to its sailing schedule, canceling sailings through May 6, 2020.

The Grand Celebration will resume operations on Friday, May 8, 2020 – welcoming travelers just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend.

“At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our top priority. While we understand that this news is disappointing for many of our valued guests, we believe that further suspension is necessary to ensure their continued safety during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Oneil Khosa, CEO.

"We are in communication with all guests booked on a canceled sailing, as well as with our travel advisor partners, and we are offering a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit for all guests booked on a canceled sailing. We wish everyone the very best at this time and look forward to providing you a better way to getaway again soon.”

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s updated “Sail with Ease” policy provides an automatic Future Cruise Credit of 125 percent to two-night cruise and Cruise & Stay guests affected by the extended pause on sailings. Future Cruise Credits will automatically update in the cruise line’s system, and guests are only required to call customer service to transfer their cruise to any future sailing date through December 31, 2021.

While the cruise line encourages all impacted guests to take advantage of the Future Cruise Credit, those who wish to receive a refund are entitled to 100 percent of their two-night cruise or Cruise & Stay package price, including taxes, fees, charges, and any pre-paid amenity or package.