Viking Launches New Experience Channel Viking.TV

Viking today announced the official launch of Viking.TV (https://viking.tv/), a new digital platform designed to provide enriching cultural content and livestreaming video experiences from around the world, according to a press release.

The announcement was made by Executive Vice President Karine Hagen in a video for current and past Viking guests, posted on the homepage of Viking.TV.

“Right now, we are all staying at home instead of traveling together, but that does not have to mean that the only thing we can do is watch the news,” said Karine. “My father, Torstein Hagen, and I felt that if we cannot for the time being bring our guests to the world, let’s bring the world to our guests. Viking.TV is a way for us to continue exploring the world in comfort—from the comfort of our homes. And as soon as actual travel is less complicated again, we are ready to welcome you onboard.”

Viking.TV was conceived as a way to build community, stay connected and share positive experiences at a time when people are staying home, the company said, rather than traveling. In addition to housing a library of enriching content that Viking guests would have enjoyed onboard their respective cruise itineraries,

Viking.TV will also feature live content from a variety of experts, cultural partners and notable individuals. Each day at 11 a.m. PT in the “Conversations with Karine and Friends” section of Viking.TV, there will be a livestream conversation, demonstration or virtual tour where viewers can participate by submitting questions in real time.

All content sessions will be archived for anyone who cannot view at the original time of broadcast. The schedule of daily participants will be announced every Sunday, and viewers can expect the following themes each day: