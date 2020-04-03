Port Canaveral COVID-19 Update

While Port Canaveral is open and operating, the current pandemic situation has had significant impact on the port's businesses, according to a statement.

"In an effort to mitigate the economic challenges facing our port, we made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough employees dedicated to the port’s cruise operations and recreation business segments whose job functions are not required for current operations of the port," said a statement issued by the port on Friday.

"This temporary furlough is effective April 3, 2020 and is expected to last until May 30, 2020 and pending the resumption of cruise lines operations at Port Canaveral. All impacted employees have been notified and will remain Canaveral Port Authority employees through the duration of the furlough period."