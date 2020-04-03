Columbus Set to Dock in UK on April 14

Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ Columbus is currently sailing on a 7,842 nautical mile repatriation voyage directly back to the UK, with 907 passengers including 602 British nationals and 619 crew members onboard.

The voyage included a technical call in Colombo, Sri Lanka and is now heading for the Suez Canal with a final technical call in Malta and is scheduled to arrive at the London Cruise Terminal, Tilbury on April 14.

Christian Verhounig, Chief Executive at Cruise & Maritime Voyages said: “We are tremendously proud of our onboard and shoreside teams for their fantastic job in delivering this effective repatriation operation to bring our passengers home. On behalf of the directors, staff and especially our hard-working crew CMV would like to thank all our current passengers for their support, patience and understanding at this time.”

Columbus Repatriation Voyage from Cruise & Maritime Voyages on Vimeo.

CMV is currently working with the UK Department of Transport, Border Force, UK Public Health, the Port of Tilbury, as well as the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), to confirm details of Columbus’ arrival into London Tilbury on April 14 and the disembarkation process that will take place.

The Columbus remains under heightened levels of hygiene protocols and all passengers are screened for symptom, the company said; CMV has recorded no Covid-19 symptoms or health issues with any passengers or crew members aboard.

All other CMV cruise ships have returned to their homeports with the exception of the Vasco da Gama which is returning to London Tilbury with no passengers onboard and the Astor which is sailing on a repatriation voyage to Bremerhaven, Germany scheduled to arrive April 12.