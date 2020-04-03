Advertisement

Pullmantur Suspends Operations Through May 29

Pullmantur Ship

Pullmantur Cruises announced that it will extend its global suspension of its cruise operations until May 29, hoping to return to operation starting on May 30, according to a press release, citing the global outbreak of COVID-19.

"For Pullmantur Cruises, the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew members is always its top priority," the company said.

Clients affected by the cancellation of their cruise will be issued a voucher by the company for the amount already paid as well as credit to enjoy onboard.

