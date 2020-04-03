Genting Extends 'Cruise As You Wish' Program Through October

Genting Cruise Lines announced that it has extended its Cruise As You Wish’ assurance policy via its fbooking options for Dream Cruises and Star Cruises’ sailings prior to or on Oct. 30 2020 in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation globally.

With the extension, all new and existing Dream Cruises and Star Cruises bookings made during this period will have the flexibility to cancel up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive 100% future cruise credit to be redeemed of any Dream Cruises or Star Cruises sailing embarking on or before March 31, 2021.

“We have received positive and encouraging feedback from our guests and travel partners with regards to the introduction of our ‘Cruise As You Wish’ assurance policy since launching in mid-March this year. With the new extension dates, more guests will have the option, flexibility and most importantly, peace of mind when cruising with us, especially during these uncertain and challenging times,” said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises and Head of International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines.