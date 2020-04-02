Coral Princess Update; COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Aboard

Princess Cruises has released the following update on the Coral Princess:

In response to a reported small cluster of cases of respiratory illness and in an abundance of caution, Coral Princess proactively collected and sent 13 COVID-19 test samples to Barbados on March 31. We can confirm the results yielded 12 positive cases (7 guests and 5 crew).

Coral Princess is on her way to Ft. Lauderdale with an estimated arrival date of April 4. Princess Cruises continues to remain in contact with local officials regarding disembarkation details.

There are 1,898 people onboard including 1,020 guests and 878 crew members. Guests will continue to self-isolate in their staterooms, with all meals delivered by room service. Crew will remain in their staterooms when not working. Face masks are also being distributed to the remainder of the ship. We are conducting these proactive actions to protect the health of all onboard. These measures and precautions have been developed in coordination with the U.S. CDC.

Both internet and guest stateroom telephone service remain complimentary so that guests can stay in touch with loved ones.