Holland America Ships to Dock at Port Everglades; Carnival Promises to Pay Costs

According to a statement from Broward County, Holland America Line's Zaandam and Rotterdam will be permitted to dock at Port Everglades.

The statement said that Carnival Corporation had provided a safe plan, and will be providing "legal assurance" for the transport of guests out of the area and other safeguards.

Crew and other guests, including those showing symptoms of COVID-19, will stay aboard.

Critically ill guests and crew will be hospitalized.

"All of this will be at the expensive of Carnival," the statement said.

A Unified Command board in Broward County had previously suggested the ship find a naval base, or Carnival use one of its private islands to triage guests and crew.