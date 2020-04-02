DeCurtis Corporation Introduces DeCurtis Shield

DeCurtis Corporation, a provider of proximity-based guest experience solutions and other technology to the cruise industry, has announced a new suite in the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP) family: DeCurtis Shield.

DeCurtis Shield is designed to be implemented as a standalone system to collect temperature at entry and exit points to help mitigate the spread of illness.

Entry and exit monitoring are necessary but not sufficient; DeCurtis Shield can use that health metadata to track and report on the location of "at risk" individuals and those they may have interacted with. This introduces the revolutionary ability to proactively monitor and protect the health of all souls onboard.

“We have been working tirelessly to assist industries impacted by COVID-19,” said Derek Fournier, President, DeCurtis Corporation. “The current health pandemic will impact how all industries deal with health and safety issues moving forward. Being able to extend the perimeter safely while also enabling tracking the location of those potentially ill will give medical teams new tools in the fight against shipboard outbreaks.”

DeCurtis Shield is part of a suite that collects basic health information through facial recognition and thermal imaging to assess temperature via standalone kiosks. When integrated with the DXP, that health data can be layered on in a secure fashion

“DeCurtis has extended the world’s most sophisticated indoor location solution and extended it to improve the health and safety of any complex indoor environment,” added David DeCurtis, CEO, DeCurtis Corporation. “We believe DeCurtis Shield can be of immediate assistance in a multi-faceted approach to mitigating the spread of illness, whether on a cruise ship or any other controlled indoor environment.”