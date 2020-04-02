Carnival Corp. Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

Carnival Corporation today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 62,500,000 shares of common stock of the Corporation at a price of $8.00 per share.

The aggregate amount of shares of common stock to be issued in the offering was decreased to approximately $500 million from the previously announced $1.25 billion.

The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Corporation has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 9,375,000 of additional shares, which option must be exercised on or before May 1, 2020.

The Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Corporation also announced by separate press release that it has priced its previously announced private offerings to eligible purchasers of $4 billion aggregate principal amount of 11.500% first-priority senior secured notes due 2023 and $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior convertible notes due 2023.