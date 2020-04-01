Lindblad Reveals Virtual Expedition Program

Lindblad Expeditions has announced a Virtual Expedition to explore the world’s remote areas, according to a press release.

The program will range from morning stretch classes, to exhilarating sights, photo ops and even evening recap daily at 6 p.m., complete with cocktail recipes from fleet menus.

“We are all adjusting to our new ways of living. Never have any of us experienced anything like this and we are all having to learn new tricks during a period of social distancing,” stated Sven Lindblad, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions. “The main intent is to keep us connected, put a smile on your face, and provide a bit of inspiration.”

As the Virtual Expedition unfolds in the weeks ahead, pulling from a renowned expedition team of naturalists and experts in isolation as well, there will be activities for kids led by Lindblad’s team of certified field educators; lectures with the line’s renowned naturalist team; live musical performances from around the world; artisan demonstrations; and cooking demos of sustainable shipboard bites.

And a special evening recap will reveal the newest addition to their fleet, National Geographic Endurance, via a virtual ship tour led by the Captain and members of his team.