CMV Builds to Historic Fleet Parade in 2021

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) is building momentum to the company's first Fleet Parade and Regatta even tin 2021, taking place in Rotterdam on August 28 with the company's fleet of seven ships in port.

The parade will include the company's new additions in 2021, Amy Johnson and Ida Pfeiffer, that will join together for a special parade. CMV’s classic and traditional ships will sail in convoy in both directions, up and down the Maas River. This unique event will also celebrate Port Rotterdam’s 25th Anniversary.

Mike Hall CMV’s Marketing Director said: “We are thrilled to see that many people are starting to think about what to do when travel restrictions are lifted, this unique celebration in Rotterdam next August is proving popular. We are encouraged by new bookings for the special cruises in 2021 featuring this unusual event.”

CMV's 2021 UK summer program offers 166 different cruise holidays from 12 UK and Irish ports, according to the company.