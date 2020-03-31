Carnival Corporation Announces Offering of Common Stock

Carnival Corporation today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1.25 billion of shares of common stock of the Corporation, according to a statement.

The Corporation intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to $187.5 million of additional shares. The Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Corporation also announced by separate press release that it has commenced private offerings to eligible purchasers of $3 billion aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023 and $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes due 2023 (or up to $2.0125 billion aggregate principal amount if the initial purchasers exercise in full their option to purchase additional convertible notes). Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the senior secured notes or the convertible notes. None of the closings of the offerings of shares of common stock, senior secured notes or convertible notes is conditioned upon the closing of any of the other offerings or vice versa.