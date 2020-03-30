Royal Caribbean Brands Expand Cruise with Confidence Policy to Sept. 1

Royal Caribbean Group is extending its Cruise with Confidence cancellation policy through September 1, 2020, according to a press release.

The updated policy enhances planning flexibility by allowing cancellations up to 48 hours prior to sailing for any reason. Guests will receive a full credit for their fare, usable on any future sailing of choice in 2020 or 2021.

"Guests are reacting positively to our Cruise with Confidence policy," said Chairman and CEO Richard Fain, "because it enables them to make informed decisions and to better manage complicated travel plans during this unprecedented time of uncertainty."

The extension applies to both new and existing cruise bookings. In addition to easing concerns of booked guests, Fain said in a statement that the policy enhances consumer confidence to schedule new bookings, knowing last-minute travel adjustments will incur no penalty.

"We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings," says Fain, "because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility."