Pair of Holland America Line Ships Get Through Panama Canal

The Zaandam and Rotterdam transited the Panama Canal on Sunday night, with the Canal Authority citing humanitarian reasons.

Panama's Health Ministry (MINSA) authorized the the Zaandam's transit on March 28 after receiving information on the sanitary conditions of the vessel, including four deaths onboard, according to a statement.

On Saturday, the Panama Canal also authorized the transit of theRotterdam, under the same conditions established by MINSA, allowing both ships to transit one after the other.

The Panama Canal has taken extreme sanitary measures to transit these two ships, including using the Neopanamax Locks as means to reduce to a minimum the number of Canal employees involved in the transit, according to a statement.

Both ships are said to be heading to Port Everglades, which issued the following statement on Sunday: "Should Holland America receive approval to transit the Panama Canal, it would take about three days for the ship to reach South Florida. Holland American must submit a plan prior to arrival that addresses a long list of Unified Command requirements for entry into a port."