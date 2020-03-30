NCLH Announces Extension of Voluntary Suspension of Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced an extension of its previously announced voluntary suspension of all cruise voyages to include voyages embarking between April 12 and May 10, 2020 for its three cruise brands: Norwegian, Regent and Oceania.

“With COVID-19 continuing to have a significant impact on communities throughout the world, we are extending our temporary suspension of cruise voyages across our three brands through May 10th,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “While we understand this disruption may inconvenience our loyal guests and valued travel partners, we are committed first and foremost to protecting the safety, security and well-being of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit. We appreciate their continued understanding as we navigate through these unprecedented times and do our part to help global efforts to contain this pandemic.”

Guests who are currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates between March 13 and May 10, 2020 on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.