Port of San Diego Accommodates Celebrity Eclipse and 2,300 Passengers

The Port of San Diego cleared the Celebrity Eclipse to dock at the B Street cruise ship terminal with approximately 2,500 passengers onboard, working with the California Office of Emergency Services, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and other agencies.

The majority of guests will disembark over a two day period, according to a press release.

Before the Eclipse arrived, the following precautions were put in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to COVID-19:

• Prior to arrival, all disembarking passengers and crew completed a CDC COVID-19 survey;

• During disembarkation, vessel staff is performing temperature monitoring to identify symptomatic passengers and crew;

• In coordination with San Diego County Health & Human Services and the cruise line, any passenger or crew member who is symptomatic will be isolated and then transported off the vessel for further evaluation and to be tested for COVID-19. No symptomatic passenger or crew member will be allowed to disembark without approval by the County Health Officer;

• The cruise ship terminal was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to the Eclipse’s arrival; and

• Additional handwashing stations are available in and around the terminal.

The Eclipse is the last ship scheduled to disembark in San Diego at this time as the the port said it has not received any further disembarkation requests from any of the cruise lines.

The Eclipse will leave San Diego on Tuesday, March 31 around 5 p.m. to go to Acapulco where approximately 200 passengers will disembark on April 4. These passengers do not possess appropriate documents for entry into the U.S. The Eclipse is scheduled to return to San Diego’s outer anchorage on April 7 with no passengers. The crew will remain onboard.