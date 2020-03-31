Phoenix Reisen Provides Update on Artania

Phoenix Reisen has reported that it has flown passengers and crew from Perth via Phuket to Frankfurt.

Last week, the company offered passengers the option to fly back to Germany or sail back on the Artania from Fremantle, Australia, but as more passengers and crew tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Condor charter flights were arranged for return transportation to Germany.

Phoenix Reisen reported that the total number of people who have tested positive by Australian health authorities over the past few days now total 36, 23 guests and 13 crew. They have been placed in Australian hospitals in a 14-day quarantine. Phoenix Reisen said it will organize their return travel in coordination with German and Australian authorities.

Passengers and crew that flew to Germany were met by Phoenix Reisen representatives at the Frankfurt airport and escorted to their hometowns following all hygiene and health requirements, the company stated.

All passengers were also informed of the mandatory German 14-day quarantine and that they have to report to local health departments.

The Artania and the remaining crew are still in Fremantle, while the company said it is in contact with Australian authorities and the embassies of Indonesia and the Philippines to arrange special flights home for the crew.

Marine officers and crew will stay on the ship, plus 16 guests who decided to remain with Captain Morten Hansen and Cruise Director Klaus Gruschka.

Phoenix Reisen said it also expressly wanted to thank the Australian and German authorities and Condor airlines for their quick and unconventional assistance both for the guests and crew returning to Germany and for those that tested positive and remain in Australia for now.