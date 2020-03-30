Chinese Initiate Cruise Reassurance Action

The China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) has issued a Cruise Reassurance Action plan, bringing together global cruise lines, ports, and travel agencies jointly with the goal to eliminate passengers' worries about taking a cruise vacation.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Weihang Zheng, executive vice president and secretary general of the CCYIA, with the idea that once passengers regain confident, the cruise industry in China will be quick to recover.

The plan includes establishing regional and national action plans for epidemic situations and putting measures in place to resume operations; working with cruise companies and classification societies to hold technical seminars on the safety of cruise ships; working together with cruise companies on a white paper regarding onboard health; and finally, working with the media to better promote the industry.