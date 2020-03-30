Industry Mourns Emiliano González, President of MSC Cruises Spain

Emiliano González, President of MSC Cruises Spain passed away on March 25 in Madrid, at the age of 68.

He leaves his wife and two children behind. MSC Cruises is paying tribute to him and recognizing his outstanding contribution to the company’s continued success, having dedicated the last 18 years of his life to MSC Cruises.

González joined MSC Cruises Spain as Commercial Director in 2002, becoming Country Manager in 2004.

In 2017 he moved on to become President of MSC Cruises Spain. Leaving his commercial responsibilities aside, he focused on the Company’s representation with the Spanish authorities, ports and other institutions.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman, said: “For almost 20 years, Emiliano has been a central figure in our Company, a true member of the MSC Family and a great friend. We will greatly miss his dedication to our Company and his work as well as his passion for cruises and the world of tourism. It has been a real honour to have a leading figure of Spain’s tourism sector and a great man with us for so long. On behalf of MSC Cruises and the Aponte Family, I wish to pay tribute to a colleague who has given so much to all of us. I also send our sincere condolences to his wife, children and friends.”

Fernando Pacheco, Managing Director of MSC Cruises Spain, added: "Together with the entire MSC Cruises Spain team, he is waving farewell to the person behind our success in the market."