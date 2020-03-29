Seattle's Terminal 46 Available to Support U.S. Army Field Hospital

In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, The Port of Seattle and The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) will make sections of Terminal 46 available for trailers, container equipment and storage needs in support of the U.S. Army's Field Hospital 10, which is to be setup this coming week at Century Link Exhibition Center, according to a press release.

Terminal 46 is currently the proposed site for a future cruise facility.

"The NWSA’s approved licensee to operate cargo operations at T-46, Foss Maritime, is uniquely situated and qualified to work with military, hospital, health, and other stakeholders to provide the necessary services as requested. We greatly value the opportunity to work with all entities to protect the health and safety of our region during this time of crisis. The temporary hospital facilities will be for Non-COVID patients," said Port of Tacoma Commissioner John McCarthy and Port of Seattle Commissioner Peter Steinbrueck, Port commission presidents and co-chairs of The Northwest Seaport Alliance, in a prepared statement.