Hamburg Arrives at Lisnave for Drydock

The Hamburg has arrived at Lisnave Shipyard in Setubal, Portugal, for an extended refurbishment.

According to Plantours, the vessel will be modified and modernized.

While technical maintenance will be carried out, 42 cabins will get new infinity windows. Electric-powered, the new windows can be lowered and feature glass-mounted railings.

New carpets are also on the schedule for cabins and most public areas.

Several public areas are being redesigned and optimized, including the reception and the Palm Garden Lounge. One of the biggest changes is the expansion and reshape of the Wine Bar, using the area of a shop. On Deck 6, Lisnave is installing a new pool bar, projected to offer better service around the sundeck.