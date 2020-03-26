CIN Digital Reports

Stimulus Package: No Cruise Support Yet

Ships in Nassau

A stimulus package moving through U.S. forms of goverment has language that essentially leaves out the major players in the cruise industry.

The $2 trillion package limits aid to companies that are incorporated in the U.S. with a majority of workers based in the U.S. 

This criteria would exclude Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. 

Meanwhile, the U.S. goverment has previously chartered cruise ships for housing purposes following major disasters, would could be an direct way of supporting cruise operators in the short term without a direct bailout.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Pellerin