Stimulus Package: No Cruise Support Yet

A stimulus package moving through U.S. forms of goverment has language that essentially leaves out the major players in the cruise industry.

The $2 trillion package limits aid to companies that are incorporated in the U.S. with a majority of workers based in the U.S.

This criteria would exclude Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Meanwhile, the U.S. goverment has previously chartered cruise ships for housing purposes following major disasters, would could be an direct way of supporting cruise operators in the short term without a direct bailout.