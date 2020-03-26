APTRA Launches Appeal for Industry Support

The Asia-Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) is seeking support across the entire Asia Pacific Region urging over 45 governments and hundreds of government administrators to recognize the unique economic contribution of the entire travel retail industry and to prioritize support packages to the channel and the many that are, and will be, affected financially by COVID-19, according to a press release.

APTRA is writing to government policy-makers responsible for determining fiscal relief and funding across ministerial offices including aviation, maritime, retail, food and beverage and tourism industries. APTRA is calling on its 100+ members to continue the call for action via local outreach within countries to reinforce the initial message to the greater network of stakeholders and decision-makers.

Grant Fleming, President of APTRA, said: “APTRA is sending a clear and simple message that financial support for the entire Duty Free and Travel Retail industry is required. All governments and agencies in charge need to understand the importance of our industry for their economies and should correctly apportion and prioritize financial efforts quickly. APTRA’s mission is to strengthen, nurture and protect our industry. There has been no greater need for a call to action than now. As an association we believe we can voice the needs of industry via a unique stage for the entire industry and not merely seen as a group of businesses. This approach can charge the appeal.

“APTRA is at its strongest member number since its inception 15 years ago, and we know that the support of our members across the region can add to the volume to broadcast the awareness to governments at this critical time when there is such a need for help. Our objective is simple: we are seeking commitment from governments to apply financial support to the duty free and travel retail industry by including us within the designated community of essential services deemed vital in supporting the aviation, maritime and tourism industries that are so critical to the region. Let’s be in no doubt of the imperatives in this drive for action. Our industry dynamics are vastly different to domestic market retail because we are dependent on the return in passenger traffic. This campaign is fundamentally about securing financial support for industry survival and we are encouraging our association members in different countries to get behind it and use their existing connections to deliver the message to their governments.”