American Queen and Victory Suspend Operations Through Mid May

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines announced they will extend its temporarily suspended operations across its fleet through mid May.

AQSC could return to service as soon as May 16, with Victory following a day later, according to a statement.

The decision to extend the suspension reflects the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued wide-spread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions, the company said.

“During this unprecedented time, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation to put policies and procedures in place with the guidance from health agencies,” noted John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “Our desire to deliver extraordinary experiences to guests remains the same and we encourage you to stay positive and know that we will emerge as a stronger, more determined and more successful company.”

For the 20 sailings that this has impacted between April 11 and May 16, 2020, AQSC is contacting all guests and travel agents regarding their upcoming cruises and available options. For guests that are booked during this time, the company will be providing a future cruise credit for 125% of the cruise fare for those guests impacted from this action.

For guests that are booked on Victory sailings set to depart between April 24 – May 16, 2020, no action is necessary at this time. The Victory customer service team will reach out directly to those guests in the coming days to answer any questions and advise on their available options. For booked guests with canceled cruises, a future cruise credit for 125% of the cruise fare will be provided.