Dream Cruises Cancels 2020-2021 Australia Program

Dream Cruises has cancelled its 2020-2021 Australia/New Zealand program aboard the Explorer Dream, according to a statement citing the coronavirus outrbeak.

"Regretfully, these unprecedented circumstances have brought us to the difficult decision that we must cancel all cruise itineraries for Explorer Dream which were scheduled to depart between 8 October 2020 and 21 February 2021. We are deeply saddened by this decision however we must take these extraordinary precautionary measures in order to limit the spread of the virus," the company said, in a pstatemnet.

""Affected guests originally booked on Explorer Dream’s cruises during this period may choose to cancel their cruise and receive a future cruise credit in the amount of paid cruise fare, port charges, gratuities and any pre-booked Dream Cruises shore excursions, to be used towards any future Dream Cruises voyage departing before 31 December 2021."

As a gesture of goodwill, Dream Cruises will offer an onboard credit of AUD250 per cabin for any guests who choose to take a future cruise credit.

This onboard credit will be converted to the onboard currency according to the vessel’s designated homeport of the future cruise booking.

Alternatively, guests can choose a full refund of paid cruise fare, port charges, gratuities and any pre-booked Dream Cruises shore excursions.