Phoenix Reisen Provides Artania Update

Phoenix Reisen has reported that the Artania is on her way back to Germany from Australia with 832 guests and no reported virus cases aboard.

Embarking in Sydney on March 13 were 618 guests joining those who were already onboard for a world cruise. According to Phoenix Reisen, all guests were informed on March 15 that ports in the South Pacific were closed for cruise ships and were given the opportunity to fly home instead of sailing. On March 16, 199 guests flew home while the rest stayed onboard along with 515 crew. The Artania left Sydney on March 18, made a bunkering stop in Freemantle, and is now in the Pacific halfway between Australia and Peru.

The local health authorities tested 10 randomly chosen guests in Freemantle and none tested positive.

However, among those who flew home, one guest tested positive on March 22. He was previously on the ship.

Phoenix Reisen said that health checks are conducted daily aboard the Artania and there are no confirmed cases of corona infection at this time.