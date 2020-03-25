CMV Says Bookings Continue for 2020 and 2021

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) said in a statement that bookings are still being made for later in 2020 and 2021.

"Passengers are booking early to secure the cruise and cabin of their choice for 2021, when hopefully travel restrictions will have lifted and they can look forward to a wonderful cruising holiday with CMV," the company announced.

CMV’s new flagship the Amy Johnson is due to sail on her Maiden Voyage in April 2021. She will then position alongside Columbus sailing from London Tilbury. The new program, which went on sale 20 February, is already some 27% sold, according to the brand,

Three cruises sailing on board the Amy Johnson from London, Tilbury in 2021 are proving to be top sellers and are all well over 50% sold.

Lisa Jacobs, CMV Sales Director said: "Thanks to our trade partners, sales for our new flagship Amy Johnson have got off to an amazing start with some Amy Johnson cruises more than 50% sold. During a very difficult trading period, people are clearly looking forward to the future and planning their 2021 cruising holidays, and at the same time maximising on our Buy One Get One Free deals which extend, subject to availability, until May 31 2020."

Among the offers, The Grand British Isles Discovery departs July 12 2021 for 10 nights and is currently from £849pp.