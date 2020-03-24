Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Sailings Until May 12

Harmony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced it has decided to extend the suspension of sailings of its global fleet. At this time, it aims to resume service on May 12. 

"We are working with our guests to address this disruption to their vacations, and we are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience. We are also working with our crew to sort out the issues this decision presents for them," the company said. "Because of announced port closures, we expect to return to service for Alaska, Canada and New England sailings July 1, 2020."

