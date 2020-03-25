American Cruise Lines Travel Advisor Assurance Plan

American Cruise Lines has unveiled its full Travel Advisor Assurance Plan following the Line’s voluntary decision to suspend cruise operations through April 30, 2020.

The plan includes assurance from American that it will protect Travel Advisor commissions for bookings impacted by COVID-19, according to a press release.

Cruise with Comfort: This new option offers flexibility to guests for all new and existing bookings on cruises departing through August 31, 2020. Guests that opt for this offer have the ability to cancel for any reason up to 24-hours prior to the start of their Cruise Package and to receive Cruise Vouchers equal to 100% of the amount paid.

Suspended Cruise Options: Guests booked on any cruises that have been suspended by American will have the option to receive a full money-back refund or Cruise Vouchers equal to 125% of all amounts paid for their Cruise Package. American has been contacting guests and travel advisors directly about their options for cruises suspended due to COVID-19.

Commissions: Advisor commissions that could be affected by either Cruise with Comfort or suspended operations will be 100% commission protected for Cruise Vouchers issued. Commissions will be paid based on the original sailing date for any payments made toward commissionable items.

“Our travel advisor partners have appreciated our commission policy in particular, because it compensates them sooner than later for their efforts,” said Susan Shultz, VP of Trade Relations. “Plus, Cruise with Comfort has helped advisors sell, because it allows guests the ability to cancel their cruise up to 24-hours before the cruise begins.”

“Over the past year, we have worked consistently to offer the most competitive travel advisor programs in the industry,” said Charles B. Robertson, President and CEO of American. “These changes have been very well received because they give guests the confidence to book travel, and they give advisors prompt compensation for their efforts. They reinforce our strength as a company, our commitment to our guests, and our gratitude to our travel advisor partners.”