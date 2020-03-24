Holland America to Deploy Rotterdam to Rendezvous with Zaandam

Holland America Line said it is deploying the Rotterdam to rendezvous with the Zaandam and provide extra supplies, staff, COVID-19 test kits and other support as needed.

All ports along the Zaandam’s route back to Florida are currently closed to cruise ships.

Carrying 611 crew and no guests, the Rotterdam departed Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, at 3 p.m. local time on March 22 and the current schedule is for the two ships to meet by the evening of March 26 off the coast of Panama.

"Our intention is to proceed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for arrival on March 30, however plans are still being finalized. Alternative options also are being developed. No one has been off the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile," the company said.