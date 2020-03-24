MHA 35th Edition Commemorative Magazine Out Now

Cruise Industry News has published a special commemorative magazine for the Marine Hotel Association's (MHA) 35th Anniversary.

Available online on a complimentary basis, the magazine is fresh off the printing press and in the mail, and will also be available at the MHA's 35th Anniversary Conference and Trade Show taking place in Orlando, Sept. 20-22, 2020.

Download Now | View Flipbook

Special Sections:

A look back at the MHA's history, along with industry milestones and a roundtable among key industry vendors. Plus, a special report from the MHA's Conference at Sea event aboard the MSC Divina in December.

Class of 2020. With over two dozen new ships scheduled to be introduced this year, we profile the new ships of 2020.

Operations and Food and Beverage. Go behind the scenes with top industry executives and chefs for the latest on operations, supply chain, product delivery and food and beverage.

Download Now | View Flipbook