Norwegian Jewel Arrives in Hawaii

Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jewel, which arrived in Honolulu on Sunday, March 22, 2020, is scheduled to disembark guests beginning March 23, 2020, when they will board chartered flights home, according to a press release.

Despite there not being any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 associated with the ship, all guests will undergo enhanced medical screening prior to disembarkation.

Approximately 1,000 crew members will remain aboard.

“We are so very thankful to our Hawaiian partners and friends, especially Governor David Ige, Attorney General Clare Connors and Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay and Deputy Director Derek Chow for their assistance in developing a coordinated disembarkation plan which keeps both guests and Hawaii residents safe and secure,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The spirit of Aloha is alive and well. We have been sailing the Hawaiian Islands for over 15 years, drawing well over 100,000 travelers to the state each year. We look forward to returning and to continuing to celebrate the culture, history and people of Hawaii.”

Norwegian Jewel was the last vessel in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet with guests aboard at sea. All ships will soon be berthed in ports around the world until the temporary sailing suspension is lifted

 

